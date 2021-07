Long time business owner, former educator, and centenarian Shirley Hood Dwight has died. She turned 100 years old on June 5, 2021. Miss Shirley and her husband, William Samuel Dwight, Jr. opened Dwight’s Funeral Home in August, 1960. Together they forged a legacy in the community until his death in 1993. Dwight’s Funeral Home is the oldest black owned business […]