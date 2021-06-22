Reds’ 9th-Inning Homer Sinks Twins

Five shutout innings from rookie Bailey Ober, in his third start against a White Sox team that he struggled against the first two times out, made it look like the Twins might cruise to victory today. The young starter kicked the game off in style, getting three swinging strikeouts to retire the side in order in the top of the first. It wouldn’t be all smooth sailing for him, as he did have to escape a couple of jams, but he was able to wiggle out of trouble in the fourth and fifth innings to exit with the Sox still scoreless. Ober’s seven strikeouts vs. three walks and two hits was just the kick the Twins needed to defeat the south-siders for only the second time this season. However, it’s just never that easy for the Twins in 2021.