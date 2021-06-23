Cancel
Spokane, WA

Spokane woman dies in motorcycle crash

By Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
A woman from Spokane died June 19 from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 on June 12.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the 35-year-old woman was a passenger on a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The bike, which was driven by a 28-year-old man from Spokane, was headed west on I-90 near Superior when it drifted off the right side of the road, fishtailed on the shoulder and overturned in the ditch.

The driver and passenger, whom were not wearing helmets, were thrown from the cycle. Both were taken to a hospital.

Trooper Zach Rehbein indicated on the report that drugs were a suspected factor in the crash.

