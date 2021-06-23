Cancel
Certified Carbon-Neutral Diamonds

By Laura McQuarrie
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWD Lab Grown Diamonds' Latitude sets itself apart as the first and only diamond company worldwide to be Certified Climate Neutral and to achieve the highest level of Sustainability Rating. For consumers today, the new brand shares fully traceable, USA-grown, guaranteed conflict-free diamonds that usher in new levels of transparency and ethics.

