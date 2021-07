THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At 7:18 am this morning The Woodlands Fire Department responded to North Circlewood Glen in Panther Creek on a reported structure fire. Engine 102 arrived first and reported heavy fire coming from the front side of the home and threatening an adjacent home. Firefighters made an aggressive offensive attack and were able to quickly bring the fire under control. There were no reported injuries but sadly, one dog did perish in the fire. Two people will be displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross. Crews remain on scene working on final extinguishment. TWFD was assisted by Timberlakes Volunteer Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District. Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating cause of fire.