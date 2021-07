India has detected over 40 cases of a new coronavirus variant called "Delta Plus," which may be more transmissible and resistant to COVID-19 treatments. India confirmed about 50,000 new coronavirus infections today. That is a fraction of what it was seeing at its peak last month. So it looks like the world's biggest and deadliest COVID-19 wave may now be easing, but there is something new that could threaten that progress in India, as NPR's Lauren Frayer reports.