U.K. Government Eyes Regulation of Streamers, Channel 4 Sale
The U.K. government will look at regulating streaming services and privatizing free-to-air public service TV network Channel 4 via a sale , the British government said. U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden, in a Wednesday statement, confirmed "plans to consult on sale of Channel 4 to ensure its future success and sustainability." The statement added: "As part of an ongoing strategic review of the U.K. public service broadcasting system, the government will review the ownership model and remit of Channel 4 and consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video."