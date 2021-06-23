U.K. Government Eyes Regulation of Streamers, Channel 4 Sale

Regulators in the U.K. have placed a block on Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world. According to the Financial Times, the country’s Financial Conduct Authority has now banned the service from operating in Britain, including both its parent company Binance Group as well as Binance Markets Limited. No precise explanation was given to the public regarding why Binance has been blocked, but the authorities cited an “imposition of requirements” keeping the platform from running. Binance has since explained that the block from the FCA shouldn’t have a direct effect on the operation of its main website and that Binance Markets Limited has “not yet launched” in the U.K.