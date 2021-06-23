Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

U.K. Government Eyes Regulation of Streamers, Channel 4 Sale

By Georg Szalai, Alex Ritman
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.K. government will look at regulating streaming services and privatizing free-to-air public service TV network Channel 4 via a sale , the British government said. U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden, in a Wednesday statement, confirmed “plans to consult on sale of Channel 4 to ensure its future success and sustainability.” The statement added: “As part of an ongoing strategic review of the U.K. public service broadcasting system, the government will review the ownership model and remit of Channel 4 and consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.”

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Community Policy
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
John Whittingdale
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Television#Uk#Channel 4 Sale#British#Itv#Sky#Shine Group#Vfx#Viacom#Channel 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
EconomyShropshire Star

Government to launch consultation on privatisation of Channel 4

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also said it will also review the regulation of streaming services. The Government is to launch a consultation into the privatisation of Channel 4. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced the move on Wednesday after bosses at the broadcaster...
Economytalesbuzz.com

UK Government Sets Out Upsides Of Selling Channel 4 – Talesbuzz

The UK government has put to bed months of speculation by announcing that it will launch a review to establish whether it should sell Channel 4, the British broadcaster behind hits like It’s a Sin. Channel 4 has been under government ownership since its 1982 launch, but ministers argue that...
U.K.mediapost.com

U.K. Looks To Regulate Streamers To 'Level Playing Field': Report

Some U.K. officials plan to propose regulating streaming services as they do linear broadcasters. An upcoming white paper on broadcasting, from culture secretary Oliver Dowden, is expected to lay out a proposal that reportedly calls for the Ofcom agency to expand its purview to include OTT services, allowing it to rule on matters including complaints of inaccuracy and bias.
Economyrock947.com

Britain plans sale of broadcaster Channel 4

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Conservative government said on Wednesday it was planning to sell Channel 4, launched 39 years ago as an edgy alternative to the BBC and ITV, to help secure its future as a public service broadcaster. The advertising-funded channel was set up with a remit to provide challenging...
TechnologyApple Insider

UK evaluating greater regulation for Apple TV+, Netflix & other streamers

As part of a shakeup of British television which will see publicly-owned Channel 4 sold off, the UK government is considering whether to increase regulation on video-on-demand services such as Apple TV+. As the UK anti-competition regulator examines the , and separately also the Apple/Google effective "duopoly"App Store, the government...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Streamers Could Be Subject To UK Regulation

Streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ could be regulated for the first time in the United Kingdom under new proposals now under consideration. Ministers at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will consult on plans to subject streaming services to British broadcasting laws – bringing them in line with the standards that the likes of the BBC, ITV, Sky and others are also subjected to.
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Could Start Being Regulated by UK Government

Streamers like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ could soon find themselves regulated in the UK, as Ministers at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport have announced they are developing proposals to bring those international streaming giants under British broadcasting laws. That would put them on the same playing field as the BBC, ITV, Sky, and more, and Boris Johnson's government says it is considering things like strengthening rules for appropriate content age ratings and if streamers should be subject to standards regarding impartiality and accuracy for documentaries and news programs (via Deadline).
TV ShowsPosted by
newschain

Armando Iannucci: Sale of Channel 4 would muffle UK creativity

The Thick Of It and Veep creator Armando Iannucci has blasted the Government over the potential sale of Channel 4, saying it is an attempt to “muffle” UK creativity. The Government is to launch a consultation on the privatisation of the channel, which was founded in 1982 to deliver to under-served audiences.
TV & Videosc21media.net

Global streamers face UK regulation

Global streamers including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ could soon be subject to similar regulations in the UK as linear broadcasters after the government announced it is considering new rules for VoD services. The UK government has started a review of the nation’s broadcasting framework to decide whether a...
Entertainmentimore.com

Movie streamer ScreenPix has been added to Apple TV Channels

Movie streaming service ScreenPix is now available via Apple TV Channels. There's a free trial that lasts for a week with a $2.99 monthly fee getting you access to a ton of movies after that. Movie fans can now watch streamer ScreenPix via Apple TV Channels for the first time....
InternetDigiday

‘The numbers were astronomical’: Streamers see the sales on Amazon Live, but brands are still hesitant

Justin Moore and his wife, April, have only been selling products through Amazon Live for a few months, but it has already completely changed the way they do business. The veteran YouTubers, who had been selling things online for years, were recruited by Amazon in late November to start using the growing video channel, and soon were pulling in tens of thousands of dollars of revenue on their best days. The Moores now field dozens of requests every week, many from curious ad agencies, for guidance on how Amazon Live works. The requests have been plentiful enough that the couple now offers Amazon Live show hosting services.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

U.K. Studio Boom “White Hot” Despite a Year of Lockdowns

Hollywood tentpoles and high-end TV are driving production activity to record heights: "This bottleneck was built because of COVID-19." In early March 2020, a new $640 million fund investing in a series of film studios throughout the U.K. was officially announced. First up: Twickenham Studios, the century-old London site known for such British classics as The Italian Job, Zulu and Monty Python and the Holy Grail and the home of the Oscar-winning sound work for Bohemian Rhapsody. The $50 million acquisition of this iconic spot was announced with the new fund, run by The Creative District Improvement Co. (TDIC), alongside plans to give Twickenham a major expansion that included additional soundstages.
TV & VideosTechRadar

Disney Plus price: today's best subscription cost and sign up deals

In a little over a year and a half since its launch, Disney Plus has delivered a slice of nostalgia as well as completely fresh, exclusive titles that have seen it amass approximately 109.3 million subscribers. Still, even with so much exceptional entertainment, and a hike in cost in early 2021, the Disney Plus price remains affordable - cheaper, in fact, than a lot of its key streaming competitors.
Marketshypebeast.com

U.K. Regulators Have Blocked Crypto Exchange Binance

Regulators in the U.K. have placed a block on Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world. According to the Financial Times, the country’s Financial Conduct Authority has now banned the service from operating in Britain, including both its parent company Binance Group as well as Binance Markets Limited. No precise explanation was given to the public regarding why Binance has been blocked, but the authorities cited an “imposition of requirements” keeping the platform from running. Binance has since explained that the block from the FCA shouldn’t have a direct effect on the operation of its main website and that Binance Markets Limited has “not yet launched” in the U.K.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

MPs urge government to review regulations for direct-to-consumer genetic testing

The government must review the ease with which genomic tests can be sold directly to consumers, a Commons committee has said, as the popularity of products such as at-home ancestry kits continues to grow. Last September, ministers published the Genome UK report, which sets out a 10-year strategy for Britain to become “the most advanced genomic healthcare system in the world” – including plans for the UK to grow new genomics healthcare companies and increase private sector investment. But in their “Direct-to-consumer genomic testing Report”, published on Tuesday, MPs sitting on the Science and Technology Committee have advised policymakers to...
TV ShowsPosted by
Florida Daily Post

Watch what you like on streaming — assuming you can find it

Content is king — if you can find it. As streaming services proliferate, it’s becoming more of a challenge to track down your favorite TV shows and blockbuster movies when streaming services can change up their offerings every month. That’s complicating life for those who know what they want to watch, but just don’t know where to locate it.