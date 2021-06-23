Solomun: ‘Ocean’ (feat. Jamie Foxx)

“This Place” showcases striking production and smooth jazz fusion from Aman Jagwani, from his newly released, second full-length album of the same name. The release follows up 2019’s primarily live jazz release Essentially Entangled, providing a bigger evolution of the Mumbai-based artist’s sound, steeped in jazz, soul, R&B, fusion, and electronic music. Also from Mumbai, Anubha Kaul adds an enriching, captivating vocal presence. She appears on all seven album tracks, in addition to contributing some lyrics and writing the track “Raining on my Shelter.” As for “This Place” specifically, the six-minute epic stimulates throughout with brassy charm, dreamy vocal engagement, and a lushly textured pull. Similar quality awaits throughout the rest of This Place, streaming below: