Anyone but Germany. That was the feeling from a large portion of England fans on Wednesday night as the Euro 2020 ‘group of death’ carousel span at a dizzying pace, with each of its four teams ready to jump off and land at England’s feet at one point or another.By the time the enthralling ride came to an end, France stepped off first, breathing a sigh of relief but generally composed. It was an out-of-sorts Germany who stumbled off second, arriving in front of England to set up a seismic clash, the familiarity of which brings no comfort to...