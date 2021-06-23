When a Band-Aid just won’t do; Wound Care Center on cutting edge of medicine

When a toddler falls and scrapes his knee, a kiss, Band-Aid and some antibacterial cream usually takes care of the problem. Fast forward several decades and an 80-year-old falls. Same wound, but that scrape just won’t heal. Aging, as well as other factors such as diabetes, cause wounds to heal slower and sometimes, not at all. It doesn’t matter if it is a 6-year-old with a burn, a husband on the losing end of a skill saw or a father whose surgery incision just won’t get better, when it comes to your, or your loved one’s life, you want the best care for them.