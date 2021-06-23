Tuesday preps: Central Lee edges No. 13 VBC in eight innings

DONNELLSON — Halo Arrowood drove in Macy Watkins with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, lifting Central Lee to a thrilling Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over 13th-ranked (2A) Van Buren County in what was scheduled to be the first of two games between the teams.

After making up a contest that was originally postponed earlier this month, the Warriors and Hawks were in the middle of the third inning of their regulary-scheduled contest on Tuesday when storms moved into the area. The game was tied at 1-1 at the time of the stoppage with the resumption of the game being postponed to a later date.

Aly Campbell tied the second game in the second inning with a one-out home run to center. In the pitching circle, Campbell had allowed just one unearned run on one hit through three innings.

Van Buren County (17-5, 5-3 SEI south) rallied in the opening game, tying the game at 1-1 on consecutive two-out hits by Brooklyn Cormier and Cala Smith. Campbell and Tessa Sayer both collected doubles in the opening game while Chelsey Huff allowed two runs on 10 hits while striking out nine batters in the pitching circle.

The 13th-ranked Warriors host Danville at the Ferguson Complex on Thursday.

Lamoni 12, Moulton-Udell 2

LAMONI — Grace Wood collected a bases-loaded single in the opening inning, giving the Eagles an early 2-0 lead in a Bluegrass Conference battle with Lamoni.

The Demons rallied back, scoring a pair of runs to tie the game in the bottom of the first before taking the lead for good in the third inning on an RBI single by Cameron Martin. Carly Maedel and Malori Leonarad both collected a pair of doubles for Lamoni, combining for five hits, three RBIs and two runs score while Kelly Lloyd tripled twice, scoring once and drive in two more runs.

Adriana Howard and scored once for Moulton-Udell. The Eagles (4-12, 3-8 Bluegrass) host Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.

PREP BASEBALL

BGM 5, Sigourney 4

BROOKLYN — Jacob Maurer doubled twice as part of a three-hit afternoon for the Bears, driving in a run and scoring two times to rally BGM from a 4-2 deficit in a South Iowa Cedar League contest that was made up Tuesday after being postponed on Monday.

Sigourney (12-3, 9-2 SICL) will step out of league play on Thursday to host Cardinal.

Lamoni 17, Moulton-Udell 0

LAMONI — Landon McKillip pitched a four-inning perfect game for the Demons in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles. Javin Stevenson tripled twice, drove in three runs and scored twice for Lamoni as a 10-run opening inning put the game away.

Moulton-Udell (0-16, 0-15 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.