Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Heineken takes control of India's United Breweries

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35t85b_0acj5cG000

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s second largest beer maker, has taken control of India’s largest brewer United Breweries Limited (UBL), cementing its position in a vast market where beer consumption could grow from a low base.

The Dutch brewer said on Wednesday it had it had bought 39.6 million shares in UBL to push its holding to 61.5% from 46.5% before. Based on Tuesday’s close at 1,466 Indian rupees, the acquisition would be worth 58.1 billion Indian rupees ($781.3 million).

UBL is the maker of India’s top-selling Kingfisher lager and was owned by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, who India want to extradite from Britain over $1.4 billion of loans taken out from Indian banks which authorities argue he had no intention of repaying.

The banks took possession of the stake and India’s Competition Commission approved Heineken’s proposed acquisition of additional equity on Monday. Heineken has steadily been building its stake in UBL since taking an initial 37.5% through its 2008 acquisition of Scottish & Newcastle.

Brokers Jefferies said India, accounting for 18% of the global population but only about 1% of world beer volumes, represented a long-term growth opportunity. Traditional drivers of beer expansion, a young population and economic growth, were in place, but high excise duty meant affordability was an issue.

A narrowing of the gap between tax on beer and on spirits, Jefferies said, would give significant potential for the market to grow from current annual beer consumption of 1.6 litres per capita towards the global average of 24.4 litres.

($1 = 74.3620 Indian rupees)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vijay Mallya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Food Drink#United Breweries Limited#Ubl#Dutch#Kingfisher#Indian#Competition Commission#Scottish Newcastle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Businessdronedj.com

India’s Skylark Drones raises $3M for international expansion

Skylark Drones, the only Indian company to rank among the top four drone service providers in the world by Drone Industry Insights, has raised $3 million in a pre-Series A funding round to fuel growth in new geographies. This new funding follows the company’s previous seed funding round, which took place in 2018.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Amazon, Tata Say Indian Govt E-Commerce Rules Will Hit Businesses -Sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and India's Tata Group warned government officials on Saturday that plans for tougher rules for online retailers would have a major impact on their business models, four sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. At a meeting organised by the consumer affairs ministry and the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Woes deepen at Vodafone's India unit with industry "under stress"

(Alliance News) - Woes are deepening for Vodafone Group PLC's India unit as it seeks more time to pay mobile network fees levied by the government, with creditor banks reportedly pleading with New Delhi to cut the firm some slack. The debt-ridden joint venture has long been facing stiff competition...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Why Malayalam cinema, not Bollywood, is India’s rapid-response unit for Covid films

The first occurrence of Covid-19 in India was officially recorded on 30 January last year in the city of Thrissur in the southern state of Kerala. Since then, Kerala’s capable handling of the pandemic has meant that it has been largely spared the brutal scenes and tragic images of the second wave of the pandemic elsewhere in India. Likewise, Kerala’s Malayalam-language film industry – right now the most dynamic of all India’s multiple regional producers – has seen a talented pool of young, new-wave film-makers deal superbly with the virus.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Heineken’s Island’s Edge stout – Product Launch

Heineken has released a new draught stout in Ireland that includes tea as an ingredient. Island’s Edge joins Heineken’s other Irish stouts Murphy’s and Beamish and is set to take on Diageo’s Guinness in its home market. Tea is added to the new beer in a process that according to Heineken reduces bitterness.
Drinksmanofmany.com

Heineken’s New Robot Esky Brings You Beers on Demand

Through the magic of AI technology, Heineken has created a beer esky that follows you around on wheels. If this is what they mean by “the robots are taking over”, then we’re in full support! This little green machine will stroll by your side like a loyal hound and ensure there’s a can of cold beer in reach with every step you take.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reuters

Heineken pours manageable froth on India tipple

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Heineken is downing a long overdue here pint in India by taking majority control of United Breweries. With the target’s stock near all-times highs, topping up its stake to 61.5% from 46.5% was not cheap; the additional shares are worth almost $800 million. But the froth is worth it.
BusinessBirmingham Star

CCI approves Heineken's acquisition of more equity in UBL

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of additional equity shareholding by Heineken International BV (HIBV) in United Breweries Ltd (UBL). The proposed transaction relates to HIBV's potential acquisition of additional equity stake up to a maximum of 16.4 per cent shareholding...
BusinessBusiness Insider

KKR To Buy Controlling Stake In India's Vini Cosmetics

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said it is investing about $625 million to buy majority stake in Indian-based personal care and beauty products company Vini Cosmetics. The deal is expected to close in July 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In accordance with the deal,...
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

Heineken to title sponsor Formula E’s London ePrix

Electric single seater series Formula E has announced Heineken as its title partner for the upcoming London ePrix on the weekend of 24th July. The Heineken London ePrix, set to take place at UK capital’s Excel Centre, will be a combination of indoor and outdoor, a first in international motorsport.
POTUSWashington Post

The United States can’t keep ignoring India’s Internet abuses

INDIA’S ONGOING offensive against the free Internet is a disgrace that the United States can’t afford to look away from — or it would be, if the United States appeared to be paying any attention in the first place. The cost of this complacency extends beyond the world’s largest democracy.
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

HDFC Bank reports 14% credit growth in Q1FY22 despite second wave

Jul. 5—MUMBAI — HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-largest private sector lender, seems to have weathered well the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the initial numbers released, the bank saw a 14% year-on-year growth in its loan book in the three months ended June. On a sequential basis, the loan book grew 1.3%. Total loan book stood at Rs11.47 lakh crore as on 30 June.
Businessthefastmode.com

Amrita Padda Joins Bharti Airtel as Chief People Officer

Bharti Airtel recently announced the appointment of Amrita Padda as Chief People Officer with effect from 1 October, 2021. She will report to Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel. In her new role, Amrita will be responsible for Airtel’s People strategy as the company transforms into a digital services...
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sensex gains 395 points amid broad based buying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity frontline indices closed 0.7 per cent higher on Monday amid strong gains in metal, realty and banking stocks. Though market sentiment remained positive, there was some cautiousness observed in investor behaviour as a survey by IHS Markit showed that activity in main services sector fell dramatically in June due to limitations to curb a return of coronavirus infections.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Increase in household debt stress is worrying: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The beginning of second Covid-19 wave has resulted in significant deposit outflows from banking system in alternated fortnights, the pace of which has now again moderated, according to a new report from State Bank of India's (SBI's) economic research department. It said one of...
Indiana Statemodernreaders.com

Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Drops By 24.4%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.