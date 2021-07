Editor's note: This article, originally published in 2006, has been updated to reflect recent trends. A tabletop exercise is an informal, discussion-based session in which a team talks through their roles and responses during an emergency, walking through one or more example scenarios. It's a great way to get business continuity plans off the written page without the interruption of a full-scale drill: rather than actually simulating a disaster, a group within the company gathers for a few hours to talk through a simulated crisis.