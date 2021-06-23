ALBUM REVIEW: Get lost in a dream with The Marías on ‘Cinema’

The body of compositions known as "jazz standards" has proved to be as durable as it is long lived. These musical pieces, partially provided by the "Great American Songbook" and partially by composing jazz practitioners, have afforded artists a veritable bottomless pit of material with which to apply their own unique vision. One-hundred-plus years of recording history have resulted in a great many standard interpretations. So now it is difficult, if not aesthetically dangerous, for newer artists to delve into its center, attempting anything new from the old. The days when a standards collection could be assembled and presented with little thought are gone. A standards collection recorded today must be carefully programmed and performed, It is also beneficial that the collection be thematically integrated. It is this careful curation, this thoughtful selection of material coupled with a seasoned instrumental approach, which makes vocalist Kristin Callahan's Lost in a Dream successful.