Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ALBUM REVIEW: Get lost in a dream with The Marías on ‘Cinema’

By Arianna Cook-Thajudeen
riffmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you describe a band like The Marías? Billed as alt-pop, the Angelenos incorporate a span of genres from jazz to reggaeton on their first full-length album, Cinema. However you describe it, one thing is certain—Cinema is a gorgeous album that, as described by lead singer María Zardoya, offers listeners a “break away from real life for a while to create some kind of dream world in their heads.”

riffmagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Classical Guitar#A Haunting#Angelenos#Australian#Spanish#Latin#Radiohead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStanford Daily

Album Review: “El Dorado” by 24kGoldn

24kGoldn has quickly become one of the biggest emerging stars in the melodic trap scene. Following 2019’s breakout hit “Valentino,” 24kGoldn became an artist known for his catchy hooks and melodies. With “Mood” blowing up as a TikTok song garnering nearly a billion Spotify streams, his music has been heard by nearly anybody who spends time on the internet.
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, ‘Angel Dream': Album Review

It's difficult to consider any portion of Tom Petty's catalog as objectively unappealing. Even his less-celebrated records include some hidden nuggets. By his own admission, the period that yielded the songs for 1994's Wildflowers and 1996's Songs and Music From 'She's the One' was his most prolific. And as many songwriters can attest, heartbreak and loss often prompts the best art.
Theater & Dancemagneticmag.com

Album Review: Tyler, The Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Tyler, The Creator has released his album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. The project comes with a slew of features like Lil Wayne, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and Brent Faiyaz. However, the biggest surprise may be DJ Drama who helps introduce the project from the jump and then essentially becomes the host like he is overseeing a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, albeit in a more reserved role.
Musictheobelisk.net

Review & Album Premiere: 10,000 Years,

[Click play above to stream ‘II’ by 10,000 Years in full. It’s out Friday June 25 on Interstellar Smoke Records, Ogorekords and Olde Magick Records.]. Marauding, riff-led stuff-breakers 10,000 Years made a striking debut in 2020 with their self-titled EP (review here), finding a niche for themselves in post-High on Fire heavy all the more bolstered through the grit of a production at the famed Sunlight Studio by Tomas Skogsberg (Entombed, Grave, many, many more). With their follow-up debut long-player, somewhat confusingly titled II, the Västerås, Sweden-based trio of guitarist Erik Palm, bassist/vocalist Alex Risberg and drummer Espen Karlsen waste little time in letting listeners know how they’ve fleshed out their sound. Comprised of eight songs running a sharp 39 minutes, II is rife with dirt-coated efficiency, still casting its lot in Pike-style riffing, but finding sludge and noise rock aspects as well in Risberg‘s vocals, lending a rhythm that puts the band at least partially in league with the likes of Domkraft or Cities of Mars.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Garbage – No Gods No Masters

Garbage fills your ears once again with their newest album, No Gods No Masters. The band’s seventh studio album blends the infamous pop-rock punk style with a few new techniques. Acclaimed singer Shirley Manson returns to the mic with more bombastic energy and a vivacious attitude. But on a foundational level, this new album is filled with the intensity of emotional turmoil and attempt to resolve. The album’s namesake track is what makes this ring true, reaching a tumultuous and poignant post-punk style with a certain nostalgic attitude.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Create Your Own 'Call Me If You Get Lost' ID With Tyler, the Creator's Album Art Generator

Tyler, the Creator has unveiled an album art generator that allows fans to create their own personalized versions of the ID on the Call Me If You Get Lost cover. Listeners can create their own “Permanent License of Travel” by uploading their photo and writing down their names, date of birth, place of issue and signature. The virtual ID is also available in hues of tan, green, soft pink and baby blue, offering more customization for fans.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Kristin Callahan: Lost in a Dream

The body of compositions known as "jazz standards" has proved to be as durable as it is long lived. These musical pieces, partially provided by the "Great American Songbook" and partially by composing jazz practitioners, have afforded artists a veritable bottomless pit of material with which to apply their own unique vision. One-hundred-plus years of recording history have resulted in a great many standard interpretations. So now it is difficult, if not aesthetically dangerous, for newer artists to delve into its center, attempting anything new from the old. The days when a standards collection could be assembled and presented with little thought are gone. A standards collection recorded today must be carefully programmed and performed, It is also beneficial that the collection be thematically integrated. It is this careful curation, this thoughtful selection of material coupled with a seasoned instrumental approach, which makes vocalist Kristin Callahan's Lost in a Dream successful.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Buckcherry – Hellbound

The title-track to Buckcherry​’s ninth studio album not only boasts an AC/DC-sized stomper of a riff, it is essentially the California band’s own version of Highway To Hell. Inspired by the time a 15-year-old Josh Todd played his first show at an Orange County house party and knew that rock’n’roll had its claws in him, Hellbound recalls the start of a journey that’s still going strong today.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Sullivan King – LOUD

‘If you don’t wish to proceed on your current trip, we regret to inform you that the boarding doors have been securely locked,’ we’re ominously told during LOUD’s opening track, And We Wish You The Best Of Luck. Thankfully, this half-hour in the cacophonous company of Keaton Prescott, better known as Sullivan King, is a trip worth taking.
Rock Musicvanyaland.com

Band in the USA: The Marías unveil 2022 ‘CINEMA’ tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town. ***. This past Friday (June 25)...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Gaspard Augé - Escapades

It has been five years since Justice released their album Woman. Though the French duo did release Woman Worldwide in 2019, an album of reworkings from their discography, there had been mostly radio silence on potential new music. In the breakneck pace of the modern music business, five years is like 50 at this point. But about one month ago, we got a hint of something. One half of the duo, Gaspard Augé announced a solo album Escapades, which promised to bring something a little different from the producer.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: The Lost Album

Turns out the mainstay electronic producer and musician Matthew Dear always had something of an alternate history up his sleeve. Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: The Lost Album captures Dear in 2008 and 2009, when he was working on guitar-centric tunes as he alternated between Detroit and his home state of Texas. Over a decade later, Dear has finally released the project, which blends his established techno skills with his creative takes on space rock, alt-country, and acoustic ballads alike.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Trustee Holloway Produces ‘Lost’ Thelonious Monk Album

Emerson Trustee Doug Holloway ’76 was a producer of a newly released lost Thelonious Monk album. Released to record stores on June 12, Palo Alto: The Custodian’s Mix, hit second on the jazz chart that day, which is Record Store Day. Variety listed it as one of their most wanted Record Store Day releases.
Musicktswblog.net

Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee Album Review

Not even two months after appearing on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list for her heartfelt memoir, Crying in H Mart, singer/songwriter Michelle Zauner recently launched her third studio album, Jubilee, under her indie-pop project Japanese Breakfast. From the release of her first two albums to her new book,...
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): SIDEREAN — “LOST ON VOID’S HORIZON”

The Slovenian band Siderean began their career under the name Teleport, and as Teleport they released a sequence of demos culminating in 2018’s remarkable Expansion. Afterward came the name change, and a refinement of sound, which was displayed on Siderean’s 2020 demo, aptly named Sidereal Evolution, which was released by Edged Circle Productions. And now, at last, Edged Circle Productions will soon release Siderean’s debut album, Lost On Void’s Horizon.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Matthew Dear - Preacher's Sigh & Potion: Lost Album

The pandemic has given musicians time to rest, panic about finances, reflect and often times, look back at old demos / unreleased that wasn’t polished because of timing or the grind of the business. This has led to countless re-releases, finishing of older demos that were actually quite good, albums worth of material emerging from the shadows (today is a doozy) and older material finding a home in the blankness of a pandemic where traditional marketing plans were torn to shreds. Matthew Dear was one of those who reached into the vaults during the pandemic and out he came with a “new” album. He has released a project today Preacher's Sigh & Potion: Lost Album, first created back in 2008 and 2009, but never saw the light of day then. Now, over a decade later, it is being released by Ghostly International.
Beauty & FashionGenius

Here’s One Of The Sketches That Inspired Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Alternate Album Cover

Although Tyler, The Creator’s main album cover for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is a driver’s license shot that pays homage to Ol' Dirty Bastard, the project also has a more intricate secondary cover featuring an acrylic painting by artist Gregory Ferrand. The final product, done in a style Ferrand describes as inspired by “comics, Mexican muralists, and 1950’s fashion,” is an intricate portrait of the rapper, but it all started with a pencil sketch.
TV ShowsAlternative Press

The Marías’ ‘Cinema’ looks back to the group’s early days in film and TV

The Marías formed from a mutual appreciation for both film and music. Born in Puerto Rico, María Zardoya, who prefers to be addressed solely by her first name, met producer and L.A. native Josh Conway back in 2015 when she first moved to L.A. from her family home in Atlanta, aspiring to become a musician. They soon began creating songs for movie scenes and TV shows, using some sort of visual aid to help them envision what the track would sound like. That soon blossomed into a relationship and a plethora of songs, which they decided to release as a musical group.
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

Album review: “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” explores chaos of introspection

When Tyler, The Creator wrote “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST,” he left the caps lock on. The Los Angeles native rapper and musician’s latest rhythmically diverse, 16-track lineup jigsaws together the beloved parts of his older music at the risk of sacrificing the album’s cohesiveness. “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” is Tyler, The Creator’s sixth studio album, preceded by 2019 Grammy Award-winning “IGOR.” In a similar fashion to BROCKHAMPTON and JPEGMAFIA’s latest albums, it embraces a variety of lyrical formats, from melodic wordplay to explicit storytelling.