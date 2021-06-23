Cancel
REVIEW: Saint Motel sugary sweet on new ‘Soundtrack’

By Sara London
riffmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 2007 to 2021, dream-pop band SAINT MOTEL has been making listeners move and groove to the soothing beats of their soft funk, both in person and on TikTok, where 2014 hit “My Type” went viral last year. While their first album in 2012 didn’t grant them much popularity, “My Type” worked its way up various Top 40 charts around the world, including here. An album, saintmotelvision, followed in 2016, and Saint Motel is now onto its third, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

