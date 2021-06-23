REVIEW: Saint Motel sugary sweet on new ‘Soundtrack’

Available via the Brattle's Virtual Screening Room Friday, 6/25. The first thing we see in Alexandre Rockwell’s Sweet Thing is a black screen bearing the word “O-Tay.” This appears to be the name of one of the production companies involved, but, when taken in combination with the opening scene’s iris-in, black-and-white photography, and old-timey music, it can’t help but bring to mind the beloved Our Gang shorts produced by Hal Roach in the 1930s and ‘40s. The children of Sweet Thing are a world removed from Spanky and Darla– the trials they encounter less resemble the on-screen adventures of the Little Rascals than they do the real lives of some less fortunate cast members— but the comparison is clearly deliberate. Rockwell doesn’t sugarcoat the hard-knock lives of impoverished children, but he also captures the wonder and imagination of childhood as deftly as any filmmaker I’ve seen recently. He even manages to make the post-industrial malaise of contemporary New Bedford look like depression-era Hollywood.