ALBUM REVIEW: Lucy Dacus nostalgic for her youth on ‘Home Video’

By Domenic Strazzabosco
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few things as nostalgic as pulling out a home movie on VHS and seeing your childhood self. Running around in dress-up clothes, with high-pitched voices or even a full set of baby teeth, home videos often conjure memories and feelings of a time when life was simpler. On Lucy Dacus’ third solo album, Home Video, she tells coming-of-age stories full of childhood memories, how religion was taught to be cherished, how discovering sexuality was confusing and how teenage relationships felt like they’d last a lifetime. She channels stories of the church and crushes on girls into poetic lyrics, paired alongside quieter tracks with ambient noises and easy electric guitar playing.

