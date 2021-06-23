Cancel
Londonderry, NH

$16,000 Tip Left at a Bar in Londonderry New Hampshire

By Chio Acosta
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A whopper of a tip was left at the Stumble Inn Bar in Londonderry, New Hampshire, according to wmur.com, and the big tipper wants to remain anonymous. The pandemic was brutal to restaurants and restaurant workers. The struggle they had though the pandemic was rough forcing many to close and many others to quickly pivot to take out only on short notice.

97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

