London's FTSE 100 gains led by mining, travel stocks; PMI data eyed

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

June 23 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, led by gains in travel and heavyweight mining stocks, while investors awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressures.

The FTSE 100 gained 0.1% with miners BHP Group and Anglo American being the biggest boost to the index, while travel stocks jumped nearly 7%. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

