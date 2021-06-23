Cancel
Insurance company Hedvig offers design piece with every policy

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish insurance start-up Hedvig is offering a piece of contemporary or vintage furniture to those who buy a home insurance policy from its pop-up shop in Copenhagen. Named Hedvig Goods, the temporary shop was designed by Danish architecture and design studio Atelier Axo, which also curated the furniture selection in collaboration with local creatives including collector Peter Amby, chef Frederik Bille Brahe and interior stylist Céline Hallas.

