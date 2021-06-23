Insurance company Hedvig offers design piece with every policy

Scotland’s Architecture Fringe is a relatively new festival of the urban environment. It started in 2016 and recently launched its fifth edition, having turned from annual to biennial in 2019. With output and international travel restricted by the pandemic, organisers and audience had to adapt, but this did not stop the debate flourishing around big questions concerning the building and design industry, Scottish architecture and beyond. This year’s theme, ‘(Un)learning’, challenges perceptions and behaviours and promotes a revisiting of architecture’s values through open dialogue and architecture activism. With the first set of events now behind us, there’s more to come later in the year from the festival’s team, in the form of publications and talks. We caught up with co-founder and co-director Andy Summers, to discuss what we’ve learned so far from this year’s Architecture Fringe and what more we can look forward to.