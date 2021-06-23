Cancel
Britain's Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

Aviva and Persimmon agree to leasehold changes amid watchdog probe

Thousands of homeowners are set to benefit after investor Aviva and housebuilder Persimmon Homes agreed to “landmark” commitments on leaseholds as part of the competition watchdog’s investigation into unfair practices in the sector. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Aviva – which invested in freeholds from developers – has...
EconomyShareCast

Aviva, Persimmon agree 'landmark' commitments for leaseholders - CMA

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that Aviva and Persimmon have agreed to "landmark" commitments for leaseholders. As part of the watchdog’s investigation into unfair practices in the sector, investment group Aviva has committed to remove certain terms from its leasehold contracts which cause ground rents to double and to repay those who were affecting by the issue.