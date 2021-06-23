Britain’s Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).