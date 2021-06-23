Are Entrepreneurs Too Busy Chasing the VC Dream And Missing Out On Raising HNI Money Through Family Offices?

Brands are set to spend $15B on influencer marketing by 2022. But at the end of the day, these creators that are powering the sales for the brands are beholden to third-parties in terms of platform and partners. In response, creator commerce is a growing subset of e-commerce where influencers, celebs, and content creators are directly transacting with their followers and fans, on owned channels. Pietra is an end-to-end platform that gives creators the infrastructure and tools to build and launch brands or product lines. Similar to a Shopify that’s built specifically for creators that haven’t explored commerce, the platform connects creators to vendors to source products, establishes warehousing and fulfillment, and builds owned web presences. Pietra even provides inventory financing options. The company is launching out of beta with over 20,000 users on the platform and this round comes at a $75M valuation.