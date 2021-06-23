Are Entrepreneurs Too Busy Chasing the VC Dream And Missing Out On Raising HNI Money Through Family Offices?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In the financial lexicon of the startup ecosystem, terms such as venture capitalists, seed funding and equity funds are commonplace, but one rarely hears the words family office when talking about funding a startup. This is because for far too long, most entrepreneurs have been tailing the conventional and often elusive venture capital dream instead of exploring newer avenues such as family offices (FOs). Armed with decades of experience in wealth management, FOs are an untapped source of financial wisdom, business acumen and most important modes of funding.