Desalination vs. A National Water Grid

The Earth is warming due to human-caused climate change, and we are already deep into the severe weather systems that causes. Even if all carbon emissions were stopped today — an obviously ridiculous scenario — we'd still be looking at a minimum of a century of increasingly drastic weather. The Earth is warming for sure, but it's not drying up; warmer temperatures cause increased evaporation, more water in the atmosphere, and thus more powerful storms. So while places like the American southwest are drying up and are in extreme drought every year, other parts like the southeast can expect heavier rainstorms and higher annual precipitation. Like all of Earth's landmasses, the whole North American continent is too complex with too many systems with too many variables to provide an easy answer like "Will we have more or less rain overall in the coming century", but what the climate models do all agree on is that weather events of all types will become more frequent, more severe, and less predictable.