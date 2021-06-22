Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Desalination vs. A National Water Grid

Skeptoid
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Earth is warming due to human-caused climate change, and we are already deep into the severe weather systems that causes. Even if all carbon emissions were stopped today — an obviously ridiculous scenario — we'd still be looking at a minimum of a century of increasingly drastic weather. The Earth is warming for sure, but it's not drying up; warmer temperatures cause increased evaporation, more water in the atmosphere, and thus more powerful storms. So while places like the American southwest are drying up and are in extreme drought every year, other parts like the southeast can expect heavier rainstorms and higher annual precipitation. Like all of Earth's landmasses, the whole North American continent is too complex with too many systems with too many variables to provide an easy answer like "Will we have more or less rain overall in the coming century", but what the climate models do all agree on is that weather events of all types will become more frequent, more severe, and less predictable.

skeptoid.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Filter#Salt Water#Brackish Water#Sea Water#North American#Bbc News#Scientific American#Nat Geo#Clickbait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Environment
Related
California StateGreenBiz

Drought, deluge and desalination: California's water conundrum

Once again, California is in a drought. Much of Northern California and the Central Valley are experiencing "acute water supply shortfalls," and the Sierra Nevada snowpack, a critical water source for Californians up and down the state during the dry season, is all but gone already — just 6 percent of normal for late May.
Hilton Head Island, SCPosted by
Parade

Do Desalination Plants Increase Ocean Salinity?

Cities around the world are building desalination plants to obtain drinking water. Does this increase the salinity of the oceans? If so, they may be on their way to becoming like the Great Salt Lake. —Joyce Welpott, Hilton Head, South Carolina. The monetary cost of desalinating water is decreasing, but...
Energy IndustryPhysics World

Solar device generates electricity and desalinates water with no waste brine

A device that can generate electricity while desalinating seawater has been developed by researchers in Saudi Arabia and China, who claim that their new system is highly efficient at performing both tasks. The device uses waste heat from the solar cell for desalination, thereby cooling the solar cell. It also produces no concentrated brine as waste, cutting its potential environmental impact.
ScienceMIT Technology Review

Easy desalination

When water used in many industrial systems evaporates, salts and other dissolved minerals can be left behind on component surfaces, where they eventually degrade equipment, block pipes, and reduce the efficiency of important heat exchange processes. Now MIT researchers have discovered a phenomenon that could help solve this problem while potentially turning the contaminants into useful products—and as a bonus, it looks really cool.
Businessitresearchbrief.com

IDE Water Technologies to launch seawater desalination plant in Mumbai

IDE Water Technologies has reportedly signed an agreement with MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) to develop a seawater desalination plant that can be further expandable up to 400 MLD. For the unversed, Israel’s IDE Water Technologies is the world’s leading provider of desalination and water treatment solutions. The company...
Orange County, CAlocalocnews.com

Bütow: Doheny Ocean Desalination Project – A Fiscal Fiasco?

This tumultuous year has proven the essential nature of nonpartisan local news. Every day we bring you news critical to staying informed and active in the community. Join us with a tax-deductible donation. Launched by Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) around 2000, this project now the sole responsibility...
AstronomyPosted by
SPY

How to Prepare For An Alien Invasion, Since The U.S Government Has Not Denied Their Existence

Aliens are in the air (maybe). If you’re like us, you’ve been wondering a bit more about what exists beyond our galaxy every since the government released an unclassified report that seriously discussed extraterrestrial life for the first time in our nation’s history. Lifeforms on other planets have always been a fascination among Americans, given the secrecy around Area 51 and scattered civilian reports of UFO sightings throughout history. It’s natural to look up and wonder what else is out there, but it becomes even more pressing when “out there” becomes right here on earth. Nearly 120 incidents of UFO sightings have been recorded over the past two decades by U.S Navy pilots, and the documents released by the Director of National Intelligence shed some light, albeit not a lot, on what they might be.
SciencePosted by
Grist

As climate warms, a rearrangement of world’s plant life looms

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Some 56 million years ago, just after the Paleocene epoch gave way to the Eocene, the world suddenly warmed. Scientists continue to debate the ultimate cause of the warming, but they agree on its proximate cause: A huge burst of carbon dioxide entered the atmosphere, raising Earth’s average temperature by 7 to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), as this event is known, is “the best geologic analog” for modern anthropogenic climate change, said University of Wyoming paleobotanist Ellen Currano.
Astronomygoodmenproject.com

Ancient Tree Shows Result of Magnetic Pole Switch

Here is the news of the world from 42,000 years ago. Imagine a dramatic shift in global climate during the last Ice Age; a co-incident extinction of one human species and a range of giant Australian mammals; a devastated ozone layer and astonishing displays of auroras over the tropics, all triggered by a simple but unimaginable shift.
EnvironmentMic

It's 118 degrees in the Arctic, which sure seems bad

A heat wave is sweeping across the southwestern United States at the moment, but it's not the only place on the planet feeling some extremely hot temperatures. According to satellite images taken by the European Union, it appears that surface temperatures have reached 118 degrees in Siberia. Yes, that Siberia.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
EnvironmentPosted by
WGN TV

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures, a new quick scientific analysis found. An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the extreme...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why Does Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Pump Out So Much Black Smoke?

For most sailors who served on the Admiral Kuznetzov, Mazut is the stuff of legends. The ultra-thick, tarry black substance that powers the ship is known for being rather toxic, sticky, and not easy to get out of clothes. But why did the Soviet navy keep powering its ships with Mazut? What are the advantages and disadvantages of the fuel? Why exactly is the Kuznetsov so smoky?
Environmentecowatch.com

6 Things to Know About Climate Change and Heat Waves

It's hard not to think about how hot it's been — even if you live somewhere that has escaped the heat in the past few weeks. When British Columbia clocks temperatures of 121° F, it gets the world's attention. As it should. Here are six reasons why we need to...
WildlifePosted by
CNN

Methamphetamine in waterways may be turning trout into addicts

(CNN) — Brown trout can become addicted to the illegal drug methamphetamine when it accumulates in waterways, according to new research. Researchers led by Pavel Horky, a behavioral ecologist from the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague, set out to investigate whether illicit drugs alter fish behavior at levels found in bodies of water, according to the study published Tuesday.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Scientists Discover Thousands of Ancient Tombs In Galaxy-Like Patterns

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the vast and spectacular landscape of eastern Sudan, tombs deposited across generations have created enormous patterns resembling galaxies, according to a new study that combined fieldwork, cosmological tools, and remote-sensing technologies. Sudan’s hilly Kassala region, which...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Simulated cyberattack takes down nationwide gas, water, electrical grids as FBI, DHS, Nat’l Guard test responses

In a training exercise last week, members of New England area National Guard cyber units and federal agencies simulated a cyberattack scenario in which hacks took down power, water and gas companies starting on the west coast of the United States and continuing east across the country before threatening the East Coast and New England’s critical infrastructure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy