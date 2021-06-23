Stark Parks’ Wildlife Rehab program in Minerva

Stark Parks will offer “Wildlife Rehab,” a free program, at 10:30 a.m. June 29 at Minerva’s Municipal Park Stage. Learn about how Stark Parks’ Wildlife Conservation Center cares for sick, injured, and orphaned animals, as well as meeting some of Stark Parks’ ambassador animals. The program is free, interesting for all ages, and will last approximately an hour. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on. In case of rain, the program will be held on the stage. For information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachamber.org. Shown is Education Programmer Allison Terlacher holding Paisley the skunk. (Submitted photo)