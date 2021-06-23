Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong's Next Digital says Apple Daily newspaper to end on Saturday

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMDrP_0acj1zAd00

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital said on Wednesday that due to the prevailing circumstances in the city its Apple Daily newspaper will come to an end no later than Saturday.

The statement came after 500 Hong Kong police took part in a raid that saw officers sift through reporters’ computers and notebooks at Next Digital’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Hong Kong Police#Apple Daily#Next Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
TechnologyPosted by
AFP

China extends probe into US-listed tech firms after Didi blow

Beijing widened a crackdown on its embattled technology sector Monday by announcing probes into two more US-listed Chinese companies, a day after banning ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing from app stores following its huge New York initial public offering. Hours earlier, the watchdog ordered the removal of Didi from app stores following a similar probe, which it said found the firm's user data collection and use in "serious violation" of regulations.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks end lower as tech shares retreat amid Didi fallout

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -9% July 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, as tech firms slumped after Beijing’s latest measures against online platform companies and ride-hailing firm Didi. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.6% to 28,143.50, while the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its U.S IPO - WSJ

July 5 (Reuters) - China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested Didi Global Inc delay its initial public offering and urged it to review its network security, weeks before the Chinese ride-hailing giant went public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. It isn’t known whether Didi...
EconomyWashington Post

China targets ride-hailing giant Didi in data crackdown after U.S. listing

China is widening a crackdown on tech companies, as Beijing grows wary of the sprawling reach and power of the country’s Internet giants and signals it is prepared to rein them in despite the financial disruption. The country’s regulators on Sunday ordered the removal of Didi Chuxing, China’s equivalent of...
Worldrock947.com

Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Hong Kongers in Canada are banding together to help the latest wave of immigrants fleeing Beijing’s tightening grip on their city. Networks across the country, some descended from groups set up after China’s crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, are offering new arrivals everything from jobs and accommodation to legal and mental health services and even car rides to the grocery store.
Education104.1 WIKY

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. Following are some...