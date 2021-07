Need a refresher or new to the backcountry? Teton County Search and Rescue will present a virtual “What’s In Your Pack” workshop from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. While the event has traditionally been offered in person, this wilderness safety lesson will be accessible from the comfort of one’s home, van or anywhere you have a computer and a connection. Learn the essentials of what to pack for a summer adventure, the basics of bear spray and how to use it, and lightning awareness and practices. The session will also feature a Q&A on first aid.