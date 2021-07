The logo above is about to become a thing of the past in another Eastern Iowa community. We've been following the saga of the Marion School District whose mascot and moniker "Indians" was recently dropped due to complaints by a pair of Eastern Iowa tribes. An initial vote was taken, and the name "Mavericks" was chosen. Not so fast, said some folks who pointed out the name of farmer Samuel Maverick and his history as a slave owner in the 1800s. Another round of voting took place, and after eliminating "Red Storm" and "the Marion no-names" from contention, the school is now going by the nickname Wolves. Rawr.