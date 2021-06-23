Cancel
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Everything We Know from the Production Kick-Off Event

By John Nguyen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures held the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Production Kick-Off Event today, and it had a lot of goodies for fans of Transformers. This includes the movie’s title, setting, and revealed characters. The biggest news of all is that the film will be bringing in the Maximals and Predacons from Beast Wars, a ’90s Transformers animated series. During the event, Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Director Steven Caple Jr (Creed 2) talked about what fans can expect while bringing in the film’s stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

