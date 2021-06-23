Cancel
Auburn, CA

Linda Scudder 8/17/1959 - 6/17/2021

Cover picture for the articleLinda Jean Death Scudder, 61, died unexpectedly on June 17, 2021, in Walnut Creek. California. Linda was born August 17, 1959, in Stuttgart, Germany to Richard Clyde Death and Geneal Cazier Death. Linda grew up in Salinas, California with her two sisters Marsha Purves and Kathlene Susan O’Brien. Linda attended Sacrament State College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work and a master’s in Early Childhood Education. Her most recent employment was at KidZCommunity in Auburn, California.

