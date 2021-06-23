Cancel
White Lake Charter Township, MI

White Lake community mourns loss of Ron Voorheis

By Spinal Column Staff
Spinal Column
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes poured in after the loss of community member and White Lake public servant of more than four decades Ron Voorheis, who passed away earlier this month. He was 91. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Louise Walquist Voorheis, three daughters and four grandchildren. Ron and Mary met in 1960 while 4-H leaders in Oakland and Macomb counties, respectively. Together, they led the White Lake 4-H Club until the 1980s.

