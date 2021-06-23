Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Latah County, ID

Six new COVID-19 cases across the Palouse

By Staff report
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 12 days ago

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Whitman County and one was reported in Latah County on Tuesday, according to local health agencies.

The five in Whitman County pushed total cases to 4,404 since the pandemic started last year, Whitman County Public Health’s website said. COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 50 and 125, respectively.

In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website said the new case, a man in the 18-29 age range, increased the countywide total to 3,208, including 3,043 confirmed and 165 probable cases. Of the 3,208 cases, 3,170 of them have recovered, 27 are open and 11 have died.

Community Policy
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
506
Followers
98
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Latah County, ID
Health
Latah County, ID
Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
County
Whitman County, WA
Local
Idaho Government
County
Latah County, ID
Whitman County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Whitman County, WA
Government
Local
Idaho Health
Latah County, ID
Coronavirus
City
Palouse, WA
Local
Washington Government
Whitman County, WA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.