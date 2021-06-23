Six new COVID-19 cases across the Palouse

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Whitman County and one was reported in Latah County on Tuesday, according to local health agencies.

The five in Whitman County pushed total cases to 4,404 since the pandemic started last year, Whitman County Public Health’s website said. COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 50 and 125, respectively.

In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website said the new case, a man in the 18-29 age range, increased the countywide total to 3,208, including 3,043 confirmed and 165 probable cases. Of the 3,208 cases, 3,170 of them have recovered, 27 are open and 11 have died.