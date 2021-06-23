Cancel
Moscow, ID

Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 12 days ago

A proposed Moscow underpass project earned the highest score among 72 pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure projects in Idaho, all but guaranteeing the city will receive the nearly $500,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant it requested for the roughly $1 million project. The pedestrian underpass would be constructed at South Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 between Sweet Avenue and the south couplet (near the Identity apartment complex) to improve the flow and safety of pedestrians using Paradise Path. … A petition to change the name of Pullman’s Jefferson Elementary School, started by a former student, has gained more than 480 signatures toward its goal of 500. Ben Emerson, who started the petition, said he attended Jefferson in the 1990s, graduated Pullman High School in 2005 and holds degrees in education and history from Washington State University. He said he also has a 4-year-old in the district. Emerson said despite the contributions Thomas Jefferson made in the formative days of the United States, the fact that the man owned slaves and raped those slaves should disqualify him from being memorialized as the namesake of a public school.

