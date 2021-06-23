shoeless soul at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery
Shoeless soul at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery. Souljam was slated to have the next slot, but COVID had another idea. In their place, shoeless soul came and did their glorious thing. René Schlegel and the boys always deliver a righteously positive set, and they certainly did so here. He and drummer Dave Gerulat soar on vocals, with Mike Ratza’s tenor sax the perfect third voice. Bass player Sladjan Vidic had a fine set, and his smile is a mile wide. they were joined by Austin Llewellyn (Row Jomah) on keyboards and by David Vanegas on percussion.musicfestnews.com