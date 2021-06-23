Is Good on Paper Based on a True Story?
‘Good on Paper’ is an off-beat romantic comedy that lays heavily onto the comedy part whilst keeping its romance aspect refreshingly modern. The story follows the acidic stand-up comic Andrea, who thinks she may have found an unlikely partner in the goofy man she meets on a flight. However, what ensues is an oft hilarious, emotional roller coaster for the comedian as she realizes her new boyfriend has a cupboard full of skeletons. The unconventional film has an equally unconventional conclusion that lacks the usual mawkish happy endings of romantic comedies and seems surprisingly practical. Could there be some truth in the incredible tale of ‘Good on Paper’? Let’s find out.thecinemaholic.com