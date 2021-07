After a stellar spring season that saw the girls’ team bring home third place in NCISAA meet and the boys’ team crowned NCISAA State Champions, the O’Neal School Falcons added another set of awards to the list. The NCISAA TFCCCA recently announced Jalen Lindsey and Molly Kuzma as the Athletes of the Year and Head Coach Marcus Millard as the Boys’ Coach of the Year for the 2021 season.