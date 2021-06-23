26 lbs. of crystal meth seized in Harnett traffic stop

Twenty six pounds of crystal meth that was seized by Harnett County deputies in a traffic stop on I-95 near Dunn is pictured. The estimated value of the haul is $2.5 million. Contributed

LILLINGTON — A traffic stop Friday on Interstate 95 resulted in the seizure of 26 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and one arrest, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe at Exit 72, the exit for Pope Road, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found the crystal meth in the rear cargo area, said Maj. Aaron Meredith, a a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The N.C. Department of Revenue valued the drug seized at $2.5 million, the release said.

The driver has been identified as Eduardo Payan Deaguero, 19, of Versaw Circle in St. Pauls.

He is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver and maintaining a drug vehicle.

Deaguero is in the Harnett County Detention Center with bail set at $5 million.