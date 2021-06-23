Cancel
Amazon's TP-Link Kasa smart home sale has more Prime Day deals than you can imagine

By Maren Estrada
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVFYg_0acizG0C00

Everyone reading this knows that Wi-Fi smart plugs are among the most affordable options out there when it comes to smart home devices. Of course, everyone reading this is also well aware that high-quality smart plugs from top brands can be very expensive. Some popular options out there cost $25 or more! TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs are by far the best-selling and best-rated smart plugs out there, and the newest version that’s even more compact is now on sale for Prime Day at the lowest price ever. Long story short, you’d have to be crazy to pass up this deal!

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale on TP-Link’s wildly popular Kasa lineup of smart home gadgets.

On top of all that, there’s something else that our readers have really been loading up on this year.

Wi-Fi smart plugs add connectivity and wireless control to the “dumb” devices in your home that aren’t already internet-connected. Plug one into a lamp, for example, and you’ll be able to turn it on and off using your smartphone or even your voice, provided your smart plug supports a voice assistant like Alexa. Of course, that’s just the basics and pretty much every smart plug on the planet has those bases covered.

Anyone looking for more advanced features, a high-quality app, and tons of integration with smart home systems and other smart platforms, you need a smart plug from a top brand like TP-Link. That typically means spending upwards of $20 or even $25 per smart plug, but there’s a killer sale right now at Amazon that changes all that. TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs are widely heralded as the hottest smart plugs on the market, and you typically have to pay a pretty penny to get them. Grab a 4-pack right now from Amazon, however, and you’ll pay just $6.07 per smart plug!

$6.07 apiece is pretty close to what you’d pay for bargain-basement smart plugs made by brands you’ve never even heard of, yet these Kasa smart plugs are the best in the business. This is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss — check it out below along with a slew of other great deals on Kasa smart home gadgets. It’s the biggest sale we’ve ever seen on Kasa smart home gadgets!


