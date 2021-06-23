Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Huawei P50 Pro launch tipped for late July in new leak

By Chris Smith
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HAk1_0acizF7T00

Huawei unveiled its new version of Android during a digital event in June. HarmonyOS will be compatible with a large number of existing Huawei products, and while it doesn’t appear to be anything other than an Android fork , it’s the operating system Huawei will use on its devices to replace Google’s AOSP Android. Neither will run Google apps, as Huawei is still on the US entity list, preventing it from doing business with US companies.

Huawei addressed the US ban at the same show, where it teased the new Huawei P50 series. We expected the flagship phone to have been launched in stores by now, but Huawei admitted that it has struggled to bring the device to market . Huawei seemed determined to launch the P50 Pro, and a new leak from China indicates a potential release date for Huawei’s first flagship of the year.

Today’s Top Deal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqWzR_0acizF7T00

Amazon forgot to end this #1 best-selling Prime Day deal — now just $17!

Price: $16.98
You Save: $13.00 (43%)
Buy Now

“For reasons you are all aware of, a launch date has not yet been set,” Huawei CEO Richard Yu said on stage . “But we are trying to figure out how to make this great product available to you.”

“It’s a sheer beauty with an ultra-thin and lightweight design and an iconic design language,” the exec said. “It lifts mobile photography to a new level,” Yu added, as Huawei showed off the phone’s partial design, visible in the image above.

Huawei practically confirmed that the P50 design leaks from earlier this year were accurate. The P50 will feature two massive camera modules on the back and will ship with Leica branding. Word on the street is the P50 will be the last Huawei phone to feature Leica’s name on the back, as the camera maker unveiled its own Android phone earlier this month.

While Huawei did not provide any details about the specifications of the hardware or any insight about a potential launch date, PhoneArena picked up a report from Weibo that offers a possible release date.

A user posted a binary number on the social media site. That number translates to 729 when converted to decimal, which can be interpreted as 7/29. If the leak is accurate, Huawei might announce the device on that date or make it available to buyers then.

A late July launch for the P50 would give Huawei a small advantage over Samsung and Apple, each of which will unveil their flagships in August and September, respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 should be unveiled in early August and hit stores a few weeks later. The iPhone 13’s announcement event is expected in mid-September , with the new phones to ship to consumers by the end of the month.

But a P50 Pro with significantly improved cameras might not matter as much in international markets. The phone would still launch without Google apps on board, which is a  dealbreaker for Android users who are deeply entrenched in Google’s ecosystem. The P50 series might have a better fate in China, where Google apps aren’t available to buyers. Even so, Huawei’s US ban isn’t just causing software problems. The Chinese phone maker is also struggling to secure high-end chips that would give the P50 a chance to compete with Samsung and Apple.

Android buyers in Europe and other markets looking to try a phone that looks something like the P50 Pro might try Honor’s 50 series . These are mid-range phones that come with a camera design reminiscent of the P50 Pro. They also support Google apps, as Honor is a now separate entity from Huawei.

Today’s Top Deal



Amazon forgot to end this #1 best-selling Prime Day deal — now just $17!

Price: $16.98
You Save: $13.00 (43%)
Buy Now

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BGR.com

BGR.com

206K+
Followers
5K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#P50#Iphone#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Google
Country
China
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Leak reveals Samsung’s exact Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date

Samsung’s mid-summer Unpacked press conference usually introduces the brand new Galaxy smartphone flagships. The event is usually a “boring” affair for Samsung fans who keep tabs on all the recent Galaxy rumors. The same thing can be said of this year’s summer. However, Samsung did make a massive change to its upcoming August presser in 2021. There’s no Galaxy Note 21 this year. Instead, Samsung is preparing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event that will debut its next-gen foldable handset. Samsung hasn’t yet announced official details for the next Unpacked press conference. But a new report from Korea from...
RetailPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung’s about to shock us with a new foldable phone no one saw coming, report says

We’re just about a month away from Samsung’s big foldable-focused Unpacked August conference. That’s the event that’s traditionally reserved for the new Galaxy Note. 2021, however, is a different year when it comes to Samsung’s Note series. In a nutshell, there’s no new Note this year. Samsung gave fans plenty of time to accept the news, having announced a few months ago the company won’t make a Note in 2021. Foldable phones will replace the Note, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 expected to offer Note fans a great alternative. The handset will feature a large screen and S Pen...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Report teases huge display upgrade for Apple’s iPhone 14

When Apple launched the ProMotion screen in 2017, we all thought the iPhone would be the next in line to receive 120Hz displays. Four years later, fans are still waiting for the upgrade. The pressure is even bigger on Apple to deliver, considering that 120Hz screens are now a staple of the high-end Android experience. Rumors said the first iPhones with 120Hz displays would launch in 2020. But that never happened. New leaks now say the iPhone 13 series will pack high refresh rate OLED screens. As always with Apple’s first-generation tech though, not all 2021 iPhones will get the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

iPhone 13 Pro case leak spoils one of Apple’s biggest design changes

After delaying the iPhone 12 series due to the pandemic, Apple appears to be back on track in 2021. Reports suggest that the iPhone 13 will debut in September, even with the ongoing chip shortages. At this point, leaks have spoiled all of the mysteries surrounding the 2021 iPhones, including the design. All in all, the new models are going to look familiar, but there are a few notable changes. One of those changes was highlighted by a leaked iPhone 13 Pro case. Today’s Top Deal Amazon makes its own 24-hour COVID-19 test, and you can get one starting now Price: $39.99 Buy Now On...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G India launch timeline tipped

OPPO unveiled the OPPO Reno6 series in China in late May. The lineup includes three devices, namely OPPO Reno6 5G, OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, and OPPO Reno6 Pro+ 5G. One of these smartphones is now being reported to launch in India in the coming weeks. According to a report by...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

First Huawei P50 hands-on photos pop up online

Why does the 1 inch sensor look small? Does huawei do anything magical???? Even xiaomi with 1/... The p50 series won't have a 1 inch sensor. Supposed to be a 1/1.18 inch sensor for the main sensor. In any case though I wouldn't go by this as some of the main leakers are suggesting it's fake.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Huawei could launch units with the Snapdragon 888 4G

Huawei is one of the most important companies in the telephony sector. Many have supported their terminals over time, even after launching their own operating system and app store outside of Google. However, you are going through a lot of trouble getting your next terminal out, and now it’s all to do with the hardware. Specifically, the Huawei P50 could mount the Snapdragon 888 4G.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Huawei P50 live Images show a Sparkling Pink Colorway

Huawei is expected to launch the P50 series sometime in late July this year. Although not officially confirmed, the Chinese smartphone giant is rumored to debut the Huawei P50 phones on July 29 in the home market, China. With all the launch rumors on the way, we saw a few poster leaks of the P50 series last month. Now, we have received live images of the smartphone in a unique shade.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

HUAWEI P50 4G version appeared on TENAA's database

Yesterday, we've seen the news claiming that the upcoming HUAWEI P50 will be powered by an unreleased 4G variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Today, the device has been spotted on TENAA's database with HarmonyOS, further proving the leak. From the database, it shows that the device with model...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Vivo S10 case renders and V21 Pro launch time leaked

A recent report claimed that Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo S10 selfie-focused phone will debut in July and devices like the Vivo X70 series, iQOO 9, and Vivo Watch 2 may break cover in the months in China. The case renders of the Vivo S10 have surfaced online. At the same time, a new report has appeared today to reveal the launch timeline of the V21 Pro for India.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Nokia X60 series rumoured to launch this year running Huawei’s HarmonyOS

Huawei recently announced HarmonyOS 2 developed as a cross-platform operating system. The Chinese company has beckoned on other Chinese phone makers to use the OS that it says is an alternative to the Android OS, but there has been no sign of too many OEMs swaying towards HarmonyOS’ direction. The only non-Huawei product that has been launched with HarmonyOS is Midea’s smart home products including a refrigerator.
NFLtechnave.com

Huawei Mate 40 Pro 4G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro 4G is powered by a Kirin 9000 (5 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.76-inch OLED (1344 x 2772 pixels, 456 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF + 12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 20MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G and 4G LTE. It packs in a Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable battery at 9.1mm device thickness and weight 212g, running on HarmonyOS 2.0.

Comments / 0

Community Policy