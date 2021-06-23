Cancel
Lee County, NC

Local law enforcement receives donations

By THE SANFORD HERALD
The Sanford Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanford Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office received donations from a local company that will help them perform their daily duties. Bear Creek Arsenal, a local manufacturing plant that has been in business for more than 50 years, began its BCA Foundation in 2020 as a way of giving back to key members of the community. The BCA Foundation is focused on supporting the local community, law enforcement, first responders and veterans and military family organizations.

