Local law enforcement receives donations
The Sanford Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office received donations from a local company that will help them perform their daily duties. Bear Creek Arsenal, a local manufacturing plant that has been in business for more than 50 years, began its BCA Foundation in 2020 as a way of giving back to key members of the community. The BCA Foundation is focused on supporting the local community, law enforcement, first responders and veterans and military family organizations.www.sanfordherald.com