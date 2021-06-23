Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Spinners split doubleheader with Brunswick

By JOHN CATE jcate@sanfordherald.com
Posted by 
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476P7j_0aciz81d00
Ethan Watkins of the Spinners delivers a pitch as teammate Colby Warren backs him up. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Spinners were back in action on Monday night, battling the visiting Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs to a draw at Tramway Park. After the visitors claimed a 10-3 victory in the first game of an evening doubleheader, the Spinners turned the tables in the second game and prevailed 3-1.

Sanford got knocked down early in the first game, and unlike their two wins over Swepsonville during the weekend, the Spinners (5-5 overall) were not able to come back. They actually took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Surfin’ Turfs (6-4) responded with six unanswered runs in the second inning and grabbed a lead they would never relinquish. Sanford got one of the runs back in the third, but couldn’t get any closer. The score remained 6-3 until Brunswick plated four runs in the sixth and put the game out of reach.

The rematch was a different story, as Sanford pitchers Jarrett Orbin and J. Foster combined on a three-hitter and shut down the Surfin’ Turfs offense. Brunswick took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but the Spinners tied the game in the fourth and moved ahead with two runs in the fifth. Orbin struck out eight over five innings of work, and then Foster fanned five more in two perfect innings to get the save.

Kaden Sigmon, Mikey Scott, and Elliot Mann all drove in runs for the Spinners. Sigmon, Nick Fakouri and Grant Dowls all scored in the game. Mann had a double and Sigmon a triple for the game’s only extra-base hits. Fakouri, an Arkansas native who plays for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, had a perfect day at the plate, going 1-for-1 with two walks. The rising junior ended his college season strong and has followed through in summer ball with a 1.096 OPS to date.

The strong pitching performance was an encouraging sign for the Spinners, one of the few teams in the league that are hitting the ball respectably. However, the team is struggling on the mound, with a team ERA of 5.68.

The Spinners traveled to the Swepsonville Sweepers on Tuesday for two games that ended after press time. They travel to the Fayetteville Chutes today for a doubleheader that begins at 4 p.m.

Community Policy
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
637
Followers
69
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
City
Swepsonville, NC
State
Arkansas State
Sanford, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinners#Doubleheader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...