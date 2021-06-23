Spinners split doubleheader with Brunswick

Ethan Watkins of the Spinners delivers a pitch as teammate Colby Warren backs him up. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Spinners were back in action on Monday night, battling the visiting Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs to a draw at Tramway Park. After the visitors claimed a 10-3 victory in the first game of an evening doubleheader, the Spinners turned the tables in the second game and prevailed 3-1.

Sanford got knocked down early in the first game, and unlike their two wins over Swepsonville during the weekend, the Spinners (5-5 overall) were not able to come back. They actually took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Surfin’ Turfs (6-4) responded with six unanswered runs in the second inning and grabbed a lead they would never relinquish. Sanford got one of the runs back in the third, but couldn’t get any closer. The score remained 6-3 until Brunswick plated four runs in the sixth and put the game out of reach.

The rematch was a different story, as Sanford pitchers Jarrett Orbin and J. Foster combined on a three-hitter and shut down the Surfin’ Turfs offense. Brunswick took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but the Spinners tied the game in the fourth and moved ahead with two runs in the fifth. Orbin struck out eight over five innings of work, and then Foster fanned five more in two perfect innings to get the save.

Kaden Sigmon, Mikey Scott, and Elliot Mann all drove in runs for the Spinners. Sigmon, Nick Fakouri and Grant Dowls all scored in the game. Mann had a double and Sigmon a triple for the game’s only extra-base hits. Fakouri, an Arkansas native who plays for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, had a perfect day at the plate, going 1-for-1 with two walks. The rising junior ended his college season strong and has followed through in summer ball with a 1.096 OPS to date.

The strong pitching performance was an encouraging sign for the Spinners, one of the few teams in the league that are hitting the ball respectably. However, the team is struggling on the mound, with a team ERA of 5.68.

The Spinners traveled to the Swepsonville Sweepers on Tuesday for two games that ended after press time. They travel to the Fayetteville Chutes today for a doubleheader that begins at 4 p.m.