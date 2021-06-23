Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, NC

Commissioners narrowly approve sale of sealed alcoholic beverage at Pop!-Con

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@SANFORDHERALD.COM
Posted by 
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 12 days ago

The Lee County commissioners agreed by a narrow margin to allow the sale of sealed alcoholic beverages at the Pop!-Con event that will be held by the Lee County Library in August.

The vote included the approval of an area to allow those attending to sample Mead, a honey-based wine.

The motion made by Commissioner Arianna Levallee passed, but not without discussion.

This will be the fourth year for the annual pop culture convention, which in past years has drawn costumed fans who browse comic books, play tabletop games and talk to experts in the arts and entertainment industry.

The one-day event is scheduled Aug. 21 on the grounds of the library at 107 Hawkins Ave. in Sanford.

This year, two vendors wanted permission to sell sealed containers of alcohol and set up an area where fair-goers could sample Mead.

There is not a county ordinance that prohibits the sale of alcohol, according to County Manager John Crumpton. However, the county, as owners of the library property, would have to seek a special-use permit for the sales.

The vendors would be required to obtain permits to sell alcoholic beverages.

Commissioner Mark Lovick started the conversation when he questioned the request.

“I just don’t know if we as a county want to be associated with books and booze. I don’t understand where we’re going with this,” Lovick said.

He questioned whether approving the request would set a precedent that could prompted someone to request alcohol sales at ball games.

In fact, Crumpton said, the Sanford Spinners minor-league baseball team, asked about allowing the sale of beer and wine at its games played on the Tramway fields at Southern Lee High School.

The request was considered, he said, “but we didn’t consider it because of the overlap with the high school.”

The Spinners initially shared with the field with the Southern Lee baseball team.

Commissioner Bill Carver said he looked into how such events have been handled in the past and suggested having a cordoned-off area for the sales.

“My recommendation would be to go with the plan, but that there be no consumption of alcohol on the grounds. Can we find a neutral agreement?” he asked.

Commissioner Andre Knecht pointed out that Mead samples would be about a “thimbleful,” and not enough for anyone to become intoxicated.

“It’s hard to sell Mead without trying it,” he said.

Carver asked if his suggestion could be offered as an amendment to Levallee’s motion.

“I’m proposing a friendly amendment,” he said. “They can sell it sealed, but can’t sample it (on the grounds).”

Levallee said her motion would stand as she offered it: to allow the sale of sealed containers of alcohol with no drinking, other than Mead samples, be allowed on the library property.

Commissioners Cameron Sharpe and Kirk Smith voted with Levallee and Knecht to allow the sales.

Carver, Lovick and Commissioner Robert Reives voted against the motion.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
637
Followers
69
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, NC
Government
City
Sanford, NC
County
Lee County, NC
Sanford, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Pop Culture#County#Southern Lee High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.