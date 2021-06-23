Commissioners narrowly approve sale of sealed alcoholic beverage at Pop!-Con

The Lee County commissioners agreed by a narrow margin to allow the sale of sealed alcoholic beverages at the Pop!-Con event that will be held by the Lee County Library in August.

The vote included the approval of an area to allow those attending to sample Mead, a honey-based wine.

The motion made by Commissioner Arianna Levallee passed, but not without discussion.

This will be the fourth year for the annual pop culture convention, which in past years has drawn costumed fans who browse comic books, play tabletop games and talk to experts in the arts and entertainment industry.

The one-day event is scheduled Aug. 21 on the grounds of the library at 107 Hawkins Ave. in Sanford.

This year, two vendors wanted permission to sell sealed containers of alcohol and set up an area where fair-goers could sample Mead.

There is not a county ordinance that prohibits the sale of alcohol, according to County Manager John Crumpton. However, the county, as owners of the library property, would have to seek a special-use permit for the sales.

The vendors would be required to obtain permits to sell alcoholic beverages.

Commissioner Mark Lovick started the conversation when he questioned the request.

“I just don’t know if we as a county want to be associated with books and booze. I don’t understand where we’re going with this,” Lovick said.

He questioned whether approving the request would set a precedent that could prompted someone to request alcohol sales at ball games.

In fact, Crumpton said, the Sanford Spinners minor-league baseball team, asked about allowing the sale of beer and wine at its games played on the Tramway fields at Southern Lee High School.

The request was considered, he said, “but we didn’t consider it because of the overlap with the high school.”

The Spinners initially shared with the field with the Southern Lee baseball team.

Commissioner Bill Carver said he looked into how such events have been handled in the past and suggested having a cordoned-off area for the sales.

“My recommendation would be to go with the plan, but that there be no consumption of alcohol on the grounds. Can we find a neutral agreement?” he asked.

Commissioner Andre Knecht pointed out that Mead samples would be about a “thimbleful,” and not enough for anyone to become intoxicated.

“It’s hard to sell Mead without trying it,” he said.

Carver asked if his suggestion could be offered as an amendment to Levallee’s motion.

“I’m proposing a friendly amendment,” he said. “They can sell it sealed, but can’t sample it (on the grounds).”

Levallee said her motion would stand as she offered it: to allow the sale of sealed containers of alcohol with no drinking, other than Mead samples, be allowed on the library property.

Commissioners Cameron Sharpe and Kirk Smith voted with Levallee and Knecht to allow the sales.

Carver, Lovick and Commissioner Robert Reives voted against the motion.