Child porn charges net Moore man 19 years in prison

A Moore County man was sentenced in federal court Monday to 19 years in prison for receiving child pornography, according to a release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Court documents showed that in February 2018, Gene Legrand Hickman Jr., 63, of West End, engaged in “sexually explicit” online chats, via Instagram, with a 15-year-old boy and a second person claiming to be a 14-year-old boy, the release said.

Hickman related in one of the chats that he had engaged in sexual activity with a minor boy on multiple occasions, according to the release.

Hickman allegedly “favorably discussed” the sexual abuse of boys with another Instagram user, who claimed to have sexually exploited multile minors, the release said.

Facebook Inc., the owner of Instagram, reported Hickman’s conduct to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Within a month, Facebook had again contacted the national organization to report that an Instagram account used by Hickman contained a photo depicting an adult male engaging in a sex act with two young boys, the release said.

The reports were routed to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and in June 2018, investigators obtained a search warrant for Hickman’s residence and recovered four devices that together contained hundreds of child pornography files, the release said.

Investigators also obtained the contents of Hickman’s Instagram accounts, which revealed additional information relating to the sexual exploitation of minors. Hickman is said to have posted claims in his accounts that he had molested multiple minors, the release said.

In December 2019, investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation obtained a warrant and searched Hickman’s home a second time.

They found Hickman’s unlocked phone and when they searched the phone, they found he had “used a heavily encrypted messaging to send and receive child pornography files,” the release said.

“Hickman admitted that he engaged in sexual activity with a minor boy on multiple occasions over a period of years,” the release said.

The investigation was then turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.