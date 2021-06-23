Cancel
Lee County, NC

County selected for COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@SANFORDHERALD.COM
Posted by 
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 12 days ago

Lee County has been selected by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to host a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The county is one of 28 in the state chosen to participate, according to a release from the Lee County Health Department.

Beginning Thursday, the Health Department will offer $25 cash cards to those 18 and older who have received their first vaccine dose or taken a person to a vaccination appointment.

There is a limit of one cash card per customer and drivers must attest that they are not drivers for a transportation service such as Uber, Lyft or a taxi company, according to the release.

NCDHHS will provide the local Health Department with cards as long as they are available, the release said.

“This incentive program is a great addition in our efforts to help alleviate time and transportation barriers to COVID-19 vaccines,” Heath Cain, the county’s health director, said in the release. “I am so grateful that Lee County was among the counties selected to provide this incentive as we all work to make our community healthier.”

The cash cards will be available at the Lee County Government Center, 106 Hillcrest Drive, and the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash St., the release said. Both locations are vaccination sites.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered Thursday and Friday, 2-4 p.m., and July 1-2, 2-4 p.m. at the Government Center. Vaccines will be offered at the Civic Center, 8:30-10 a.m., on June 29.

Appointments can be scheduled online at www.leecountync.govby phone at 919-842-5744. For Spanish, call 919-718-4640 and select option 8.

Walk-in appointments also are available.

For more information, call the Lee County Health Department at 919-718-4640.

