RICE -- Preparations are coming together for the replica of the Vietnam War Memorial that is coming to Rice later this summer. The Rice American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring the visit from the "Wall That Heals". It will arrive in St. Cloud on Tuesday, August 17th, and be escorted up to Rice. It will take all day Wednesday to set up the display. And then, spokeswoman Cora Martin says it will open to the public on Thursday, August 19th.