Telegraph: Mike Tindall on the British Royal Family & 10th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Zara

Mike Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II's grand-son-in-law, gets candid in an interview about the royal family and his 10th anniversary with his wife, Zara.

Mike Tindall was a professional athlete who played English rugby for several years before retiring in 2011. He has an impressive resume as a former player with one World Cup to his name.

However, he also has a private life, including his wife, Zara, an equestrian of royal origins, and their three kids. A life he appreciates and is not afraid to talk about.

Ahead of his 10th wedding anniversary, the former athlete opened up about their "amazing" marriage, among other things in their life.

He admitted that throughout their time together, a lot has changed; still, their friendship and love for each other have remained unscarred. Mike said about his wife:

"I think the fact that she's always been my best friend has been key. At the end of the day, we can sit down and laugh at each other and have a good time."

They are due to mark the memorable celebration in a few weeks, and the couple has plans to travel abroad or to Cornwall to celebrate it.

Zara, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and Princess Anne's daughter, said "I do" to her Knight in shining armor in 2011, when they had a lavish wedding at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh.

Despite being new into the fold, Mike mentioned that the royals warmly received him. He explained that they made him feel welcomed and that their tradition of coming together now and then for meetings is fantastic.

The former rugby player confessed that it was a new experience, seeing a close-knit family like the English royals but that he is learning this rare trait of family togetherness from his wife.

This does not stop Zara's husband from spotting the negatives of being a part of the royals. Mike stated that the downside is having to examine personal decisions critically.

However, he established that the royals do not dictate any choice made by any family member as the couple has always taken steps that seem right without being questioned.

The pair welcomed their third child and only son, Lucas Philip, in March. Lucas joins his two older siblings, Mia and Lena, and was born on the bathroom floor of his parent's home in Gloucestershire, England. Mike's newborn is the tenth great-grandchild of the Queen.