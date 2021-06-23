Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Telegraph: Mike Tindall on the British Royal Family & 10th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Zara

By Lois Oladejo
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 12 days ago

Mike Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II's grand-son-in-law, gets candid in an interview about the royal family and his 10th anniversary with his wife, Zara.

Mike Tindall was a professional athlete who played English rugby for several years before retiring in 2011. He has an impressive resume as a former player with one World Cup to his name.

However, he also has a private life, including his wife, Zara, an equestrian of royal origins, and their three kids. A life he appreciates and is not afraid to talk about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIAAD_0aciyMBv00

Ahead of his 10th wedding anniversary, the former athlete opened up about their "amazing" marriage, among other things in their life.

He admitted that throughout their time together, a lot has changed; still, their friendship and love for each other have remained unscarred. Mike said about his wife:

"I think the fact that she's always been my best friend has been key. At the end of the day, we can sit down and laugh at each other and have a good time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ag0vd_0aciyMBv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6cjM_0aciyMBv00

They are due to mark the memorable celebration in a few weeks, and the couple has plans to travel abroad or to Cornwall to celebrate it.

Zara, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and Princess Anne's daughter, said "I do" to her Knight in shining armor in 2011, when they had a lavish wedding at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh.

Mike stated that the downside is having to examine personal decisions critically.

Despite being new into the fold, Mike mentioned that the royals warmly received him. He explained that they made him feel welcomed and that their tradition of coming together now and then for meetings is fantastic.

The former rugby player confessed that it was a new experience, seeing a close-knit family like the English royals but that he is learning this rare trait of family togetherness from his wife.

This does not stop Zara's husband from spotting the negatives of being a part of the royals. Mike stated that the downside is having to examine personal decisions critically.

However, he established that the royals do not dictate any choice made by any family member as the couple has always taken steps that seem right without being questioned.

The pair welcomed their third child and only son, Lucas Philip, in March. Lucas joins his two older siblings, Mia and Lena, and was born on the bathroom floor of his parent's home in Gloucestershire, England. Mike's newborn is the tenth great-grandchild of the Queen.

Community Policy
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
271K+
Followers
28K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

25 Photos of the Royal Family's Stunning Homes

Queen Elizabeth II has lived her life beneath the high ceilings of palaces and castles surrounded by lush gardens. The Royal Family have numerous grand homes across the four corners of mainland Britain some in the heart of London, others surrounded by thousands of acres of private countryside. The array...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Zara Tindall Furious Meghan Markle Played ‘Race Card,’ Accused Mom Princess Anne Of Racism?

Was Zara Tindall furious with Meghan Markle for “playing the race card” against her mother, Princess Anne? A tabloid recently quoted a “royal expert” who insisted that the “mystery royal racist” Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, spoke of in their interview with Oprah Winfrey was none other than Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor of a royal feud between Tindall and Markle, as well as the background of the woman behind the claims about Princess Anne.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II honors late husband Prince Philip on his 100th birthday with newly bred rose

Queen Elizabeth II commemorated her late husband, Prince Philip, on what would have been his 100th birthday by planting a newly bred rose in his honor. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at age 99. He was previously admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. On March 3, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital on March 5 and ultimately released home on March 16.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
U.K.foxwilmington.com

British royal family honor their dads on Father’s Day with sweet throwback photos on social media

The royal family honored multiple generations of dads on social media Sunday to commemorate Father’s Day. Queen Elizabeth kicked things off by sharing a rather old, black-and-white photo on her official Instagram account that shows the monarch with three generations of important fathers in her life. In the photo, the queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, stand watching a very young Prince Charles sit on a statue of what appears to be a baby deer.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Nickname Princess Diana Used To Call Prince William

The British royal family is well-known for the cutesy and unusual nicknames its various members have for one another. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines (and stirred up some controversy) when they named their daughter Lilibet, drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II's childhood pet name, as CNN noted, though the girl will go by Lili. Among those who called the queen Lilibet was her husband, the late Prince Philip. Of course, Philip also had others nicknames for his wife, which were much more... unique. According to Mirror UK, the Duke of Edinburgh often affectionally referred to his wife as "cabbage," which is featured on Netflix's hit series "The Crown."