Euro 2020 will start the knockout stage once the group matches are completed, beginning with the round of 16.The top two teams from each of the six groups will be rewarded with a place in the knockout stages, while the top four third-placed finishers will also progress to the last 16. This is the first European Championship to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Wembley to Baku.Here’s everything you need to know about the knockouts: When is Euro 2020 knockout stage?The knockouts begin on 26 June and ends with the final...