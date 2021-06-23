Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Not Worried’ About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To Lakers

By the end of the third quarter of Game 6 against the Suns, anybody watching knew the Lakers’ next destination was more likely to be Cancun than a semifinals matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Losing by 15 with 1:30 to go in the third frame, the Lakers were already down one-half of their superstar tandem, with the other clearly hobbled. With the shot clock half-expired, and the Lakers’ offense misfiring, LeBron James walked Jae Crowder over to the left block, attempting to post him up from the same place he’d done so with success in the first few games of the series.