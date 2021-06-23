Cancel
Microsoft will soon make it easier to see who you are sharing files with on OneDrive

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft will soon be rolling out an improvement to the Share Dialogue for the OneDrive app for Windows and the Web. The feature will make it easier to see who you have shared files with. At the bottom of the Share Dialog, the “Shared with” list of people will give...

mspoweruser.com
