Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed as Inflation fears cools down

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia-Pacific indices are trading mixed on calmer market volatility. Fed comments on inflation as transitory undermine the demand for the US dollar. Mixed economic data in Japan and Australia weigh on the performance of the shares. Asian stock market trades on a mixed note diverging from its Wall street counterpart....

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Asia#Fed#Asian#Topix#The Bank Of Japan#The Jibun Bank Service#Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Kospi#Asx 200#Ihs Manufacturing
