Despite a beat on headline NFP on Friday, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9% and that has led the markets to believe that the Fed would not be in a hurry to withdraw accommodation. US yields have fallen across the curve with 10y now at 1.42%. The drop has been led by a fall in real rates which has caused the Dollar to give up some of its strength. Risk sentiment continues to hold up well. Crude prices have eased as the standoff between the UAE and the rest of the members continues. The UAE feels its baseline production level is too low and that it should be increased. UAE has threatened to pull out of the cartel. Focus this week would be on the FOMC minutes which are due on Wednesday.