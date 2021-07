AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar maintained a narrow handle through Monday in what was a relatively quiet start to the trading week. With most US investors enjoying 4th of July holiday celebrations price action was muted as liquidity and volume were thin. The AUD bounced between 0.7510 and 0.7540 for much of the day unable to extend upward momentum and recoup losses suffered mid-June. Despite improving risk appetite and elevated commodity prices Investors appear reluctant in extending risk appetite gains. Uncertainty surrounding the Delta variant and global economic recovery have overcome the long run reflation narrative and continue to weigh on the AUD through the near-term. Our attentions today turn to the RBA policy update. Today’s meeting has been billed as a tipping point, wherein policy makers will announce an amendment to the current stance on QE and monetary policy. Market consensus suggest the board will begin tapering bond purchase while maintaining the April 2024 yield curve target. A surprise announcement could spark price action and an interesting market response. A dovish narrative could sink the AUD and see the currency test lows below 0.7450.